TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
66° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeCollege Football

NCAA: Replay official can overturn close targeting calls

In this Nov. 3, 2018 photo, referee Reggie

In this Nov. 3, 2018 photo, referee Reggie Smith reviews a targeting penalty during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lubbock, Texas. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

INDIANAPOLIS - (AP) -- The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel adjusted the targeting rule in college football, allowing video review officials to overturn calls if any element of the penalty cannot be confirmed.

The adjustment to the rule announced Tuesday means there will be no option for letting the call on the field "stand" during a targeting review. It must either be confirmed or overturned.

The panel also approved instituting a progressive penalty for targeting. Players who commit three targeting fouls in the same season are subject to a one-game suspension.

Overtime rules also were tweaked. If a game reaches a fifth overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays instead of starting another drive at the opponent's 25-yard line. The change was made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and to bring the game to a conclusion.

Targeting, or illegal hits above the shoulders, would still result in a 15-yard penalty and ejection of the player who committed the foul. Players ejected in the second half would still be required to sit out the first half of the following game.

The goal of the rule adjustment is to call targeting more accurately and have fewer players ejected for borderline calls. The option to let a call on the field "stand" meant that the video review official didn't find enough evidence to reverse the call, so the 15-yard penalty and player ejection remained in effect. The rule adjustment puts the onus on the replay official to make a definitive call.

The overtime rule change was proposed after LSU and Texas A&M matched a record by playing seven overtimes in their regular-season finale last year. The Tigers and Aggies combined to run 207 offensive plays.

On average, 37 Bowl Subdivision games have gone to overtime over the past four seasons. Most end after one round of possessions. Only six games per season have gone past two overtimes, but the concern was those rare marathons came with increased injury risk for players.

The panel also approved the elimination of the two-man wedge formation on kickoffs that result in sprinting players running into double-team blocks. Also, it is now illegal to block an opponent with forcible contact on the blind side. It will be a personal foul with a 15-yard penalty. If the block also includes elements of targeting, it will be a blind-side block with targeting.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Chad Green of the Yankees walks to the Yanks send Green to minors, reinstate Sanchez
Jordan Eberle of the Islanders celebrates after scoring Eberle trying to stay hot for next playoff series
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell reacts in the fourth 5 offseason questions facing the Nets
Giants GM Dave Gettleman answers questions on Jan. Time for Giants to make the most of those 12 draft picks
Thomas Hickey of the New York Islanders skates Home or away doesn't matter for these Isles
4/23/19: Wheeler dominates on mound, at plate in Wheeler dominates on mound, at plate in win