NCC takes aim at bowl game this season

Despite its 11-0 record last season, Nassau Community College did not receive an invitation to a bowl game.

Nassau used to sponsor its own game. "That came about because they were getting squeezed out of bowl bids," second-year coach Jermaine Miles said. "They went and got a sponsor and hosted their own game. I guess the only way to insure that you are not squeezed out is to insure that you are ranked No. 1 or No. 2. As a team, we can approach every week as a championship week and win out."

Quarterback Francis Drummond, who threw for 1,068 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2010, said the team was satisfied. "Knowing that we actually had a good year overall, it wasn't that disappointing," he said.

But the goal is clear this season.

"We should [aim] for playing in the national championship game," Drummond said.

Nassau CC

at a glanceCoach: Jermaine Miles (second season, 11-0)

Watch list: QB Francis Drummond, WR Charles Bush, TE Darrell Miller-Smith, OL Doug Almendares, OL Aslam Sterling, OL Jesse Merritt, DE Bryan Johnson, DE Julio Geronimo, DL Rony Barrow, LB Darius Allison, DL Malik Gumbs, LB Jon Shelby.

The freshman class: QB Kaliq Butts, RB George Booker III, RB Joshua Graham, RB Seth Hill, WR Mark Thomas, WR Jordan Kittrell, FB Bryant White, OL Haris Mrkulic, OL Gordon Saleem, DE Derek Bavol, LB Chris Jones, DL J.D. Goodman, LB Amara Kamara, DB Brison Jean, DB Marc Mauro, DB Malcolm Griggs, DE Christopher Adudu, DE Billy Dobbs. DB Malcolm Griggs.

Fast fact: Miles has players from 15 different states.

Coach's outlook: Miles is a go big or go home coach. He not only wants the Northeast Conference title, but also the NJCAA championship -- something Nassau has never won.

Prediction: 9-1 (Too much to ask for two consecutive perfect seasons)