TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
SportsCollegeCollege Football

Alabama coach Nick Saban cleared to be on sideline for Georgia game

A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with

A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

By The Associated Press
Print

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban will be back on the sideline against Georgia after all.The Southeastern Conference cleared Saban on Saturday to coach in the game after he tested negative for COVID-19 the past three days.

The move came hours ahead of Saturday night’s game between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs.

Saban had initially tested positive on Wednesday, along with athletic director Greg Byrne.

Team physician Jimmy Robinson said Saban was tested the next three mornings, and the initial result was deemed a false positive.

"Those three negative tests satisfied the SEC protocol for a false positive," Robinson said. "Out of an abundance of caution, two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab. Those tests were also negative."

The initial positive came from an outside lab Alabama had used to supplement the testing mandated by the SEC.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, center, and pitching coach Cashman readily acknowledges his respect for Rays
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passes against the 49ers Jets vs. Dolphins preview: Everything you need to know
Giants tight end Evan Engram sprints to the Giants vs. Washington preview: Everything you need to know
DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees celebrates his fourth-inning Lennon: Shopping for value in free agency
Elijah Riley of the Philadelphia Eagles. LI's Elijah Riley takes high road to success, and NFL
It's long overdue that Adam Gase needs to Hey Adam, it's time to open up Jets' play-book
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search