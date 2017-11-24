FORT WORTH, Texas - Kenny Hill threw touchdowns to three different receivers and ran 3 yards for another score as No. 10 TCU clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a 45-22 win over Baylor on Friday.

The Horned Frogs (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 12) will play No. 3 Oklahoma for the Big 12 title on Dec. 2. That will come three weeks after TCU's 38-20 loss to the Sooners.

"I relish the chance to win a championship," coach Gary Patterson said when asked about getting another shot at Oklahoma.

"That's really what it is, win a Big 12 championship," linebacker Ty Summers said. "The fact that the championship game is back and we're in it, that's awesome."

Baylor (1-11, 1-8) jumped out to a 9-0 lead within the game's first 2 minutes, including a safety when Hill was sacked and fumbled in the end zone. But TCU was ahead for good after Hill's 7-yard TD pass to Jarrison Stewart made it 14-9 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

Defensive end Mat Boesen set a TCU single-game record by recording 5 1/2 of the eight sacks by the Horned Frogs.

Hill completed 26 of 36 passes for 325 yards, including TD passes to Desmon White and Jalen Reagor in the third quarter, a week after he didn't even travel to Texas Tech because of an apparent concussion.

"I felt great. Started the game a little slow, not the way we wanted to start it," Hill said. "We did good rallying back."

Baylor true freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer was 19-of-29 passing for 301 yards with two touchdowns and an interception before leaving late with a separated shoulder.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: Only four seniors started the finale of what has been a transition season for the Bears in coach Matt Rhule's first year. Baylor started 11 true freshmen this season, including Brewer and RB John Lovett, and half of their starters over the course of the entire season have been freshmen or sophomores. There were 27 players who made their first-ever collegiate starts this season, the third-most in Division I football.

TCU: After sharing a Big 12 title with Baylor in 2014, when there was no championship game, the Horned Frogs get their much-desired rematch with the Sooners. TCU wasn't completely sharp against Baylor, but that often can happen in rivalry games.

SIGNING ON FOR MORE

TCU announced after the game Patterson had signed a contract extension through the 2023 season. Patterson is 159-56 in 17 seasons with the Horned Frogs.

Athletic director Chris Del Conte said the goal of the new deal finalized this week was to make sure Patterson was taken care of and make sure there's no doubt about Patterson remaining with the Frogs. The private school doesn't release financial terms.

FIGHT!

Things got chippy with a bit of a brawl late in the third quarter when Baylor's JaMycal Hasty was being pulled down near the Bears sideline by another defender when defensive tackle Chris Bradley came in and hit him hard from behind. A Baylor lineman then shoved Bradley, and another TCU defender got involved.

After a lot of shoving and a few punches thrown, and Patterson among those trying to keep his players from running all the way across the field into the fray, officials announced that every player on both teams had been assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

UP NEXT

Baylor: With the season over, Rhule and his staff immediately went on the road recruiting and were watching prep football playoff games Friday night. The 2018 season opener is Sept. 1 against Abilene Christian.

TCU: The Frogs will be about 20 miles from their campus for the Big 12 championship game at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium, where TCU has gone 2-1 in regular-season games.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25