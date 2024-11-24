SportsCollegeCollege Football

Quincy Craig powers Portland State to 45-13 victory over Northern Colorado in season finale

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Quincy Craig rushed for 137 yards and two of Portland State's six touchdowns on the ground as the Vikings cruised to a 45-13 victory over Northern Colorado in a season finale on Saturday.

Craig and Deion Thompson had short touchdown runs to help the Vikings (3-8, 3-5 Big Sky Conference) take a 17-7 lead into halftime.

Christian Grubb had an 18-yard scoring run and Craig added a 15-yarder to increase Portland State's advantage to 31-7 heading to the final quarter. Elias Spence ran it in from 4 yards and Jacques Badolato-Birdsell did likewise from the 10 to complete the scoring for the Vikings.

David Afari scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter for the Bears (1-11, 1-7), who end the season on a five-game losing streak. Kaiden Box connected with Carver Cheeks for a 35-yard score in the fourth quarter. Northern Colorado has gone 1-21 in its two seasons under former BYU assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Ed Lamb. The Bears beat Weber State 21-17 on the road in mid-October for their lone victory.

Dante Chachere completed 14 of 19 passes for 150 yards with one interception for Portland State, which snapped a two-game slide. He added 80 yards on seven carries.

Box completed 14 of 28 passes for 221 yards for Northern Colorado. Cheeks had four receptions for 94 yards.

