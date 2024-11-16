Brungard accounts for 4 TDs, winning 2-point PAT pass, Youngstown tops N Iowa 39-38 in OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Beau Brungard, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, found Austin Bray for a 2-point conversion in overtime to lift Youngstown State to a 39-38 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

The Panthers, playing their first game since long-time coach Mark Farley announced he was retiring, scored quickly in overtime with Tye Edwards hitting the end zone on a 7-yard run on the third play.

Tyshon King scored on a 9-yard run for the Penguins (4-8, 3-5 Missouri Valley Football Conference), who had to overcome a personal foul to get into position for the season-closing win.

Brungard was 31-of-36 passing for 256 yards and ran for another 78, giving the sophomore quarterback 998 yards rushing for the season.

Aiden Dunne was 16 of 26 for 197 yards for the Panthers (2-9, 0-7) with Desmond Hutson the leading receiver with seven catches for 101 yards.

Andrew Lastovka kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal to put the Penguins on top 24-21 with 5:09 to play. On the ensuing kickoff Sergio Morancy went 97 yards to the end zone then ran another 50 yards to give the game ball to Farley.

Farley, the Northern Iowa and MVFC leader in wins with a 182-112 record, announced last Sunday this would be his 24th and last season. His last game is at home next weekend against Indiana State.

Brungard capped a 65-yard drive with a 12-yard pass to Max Tomczak with 1:21 to play. But the Panthers went 51 yards and got a 32-yard field goal from Caden Palmer with six seconds left in regulation.