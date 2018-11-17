TODAY'S PAPER
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

By Newsday.com
Print

Notre Dame defeated Syracuse 36-3 in the Shamrock Series at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. 

Taj Harris #80 of the Syracuse Orange runs
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Zelevansky

Taj Harris #80 of the Syracuse Orange runs the ball during their game Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Yankee Stadium on November 17, 2018 in New York, New York.

Dexter Williams #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Zelevansky

Dexter Williams #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during their game at Yankee Stadium on November 17, 2018 in New York, New York.

Dexter Williams #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Zelevansky

Dexter Williams #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during their game at Yankee Stadium on November 17, 2018 in New York, New York.

Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Zelevansky

Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hands off to Dexter Williams #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during their game against the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium on November 17, 2018 in New York, New York.

Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Zelevansky

Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish passes during their game against the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium on November 17, 2018 in New York, New York.

Notre Dame faces Syracuse during their game at
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Zelevansky

Notre Dame faces Syracuse during their game at Yankee Stadium on November 17, 2018 in New York, New York.

Players warm up before the NCAA college football
Photo Credit: AP/Howard Simmons

Players warm up before the NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman (11) steps in
Photo Credit: AP/Howard Simmons

Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman (11) steps in front of Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris (80) for interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) is
Photo Credit: AP/Howard Simmons

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) is pushed out-of-bounds by Syracuse defensive back Andre Cisco (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Notre Dame safety Nick Coleman (24) breaks up
Photo Credit: AP/Howard Simmons

Notre Dame safety Nick Coleman (24) breaks up a pass to Syracuse wide receiver Nykeim Johnson (82) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Syracuse linebacker Ryan Guthrie (41) tackles Notre Dame
Photo Credit: AP/Howard Simmons

Syracuse linebacker Ryan Guthrie (41) tackles Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack (86)during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Syracuse wide receiver Nykeim Johnson (82) misses pass
Photo Credit: AP/Howard Simmons

Syracuse wide receiver Nykeim Johnson (82) misses pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) hands off
Photo Credit: AP/Howard Simmons

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) hands off to running back Dexter Williams (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman (11) returns interception
Photo Credit: AP/Howard Simmons

Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman (11) returns interception during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) makes throw
Photo Credit: AP/Howard Simmons

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) makes throw under pressure from Syracuse defensive lineman Alton Robinson (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

