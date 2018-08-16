Notre Dame football is bringing its Shamrock Series back to Yankee Stadium this November, but the Fighting Irish won’t be bringing their iconic look.

The program unveiled an interesting set of Yankee-inspired uniforms for its Shamrock Series game against Syracuse on Nov. 17 in the Bronx.

The Irish will wear navy jerseys featuring pinstriped sleeves and cursive lettering matching the font used by the Yankees. Instead of their traditional gold helmets, Notre Dame will don matte navy helmets with a decal featuring the ‘ND’ logo over pinstripes.

This is the second time the Irish will play a regular-season game at Yankee Stadium since the Shamrock Series was started in 2009. In 2010, Notre Dame defeated Army in front of 54,251 fans in the Bronx.