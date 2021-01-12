What it looks like losing the CFP national championship game

TODAY'S PAPER
See the end of the CFP national championship game from the point of view of Ohio State after its 52-24 loss to Alabama on Jan. 11, 2021.

Ohio State players leave the field after their
Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Ohio State players leave the field after their loss to Alabama in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24.

Ohio State players sit on the bench after
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Ohio State players sit on the bench after their loss to Alabama in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24.

Ohio State players sit on the bench after
Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Ohio State players sit on the bench after their loss to Alabama in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Xavier Johnson #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Xavier Johnson #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaves the field following the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes embraces Jean-Baptiste #8 following the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Sevyn Banks #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Sevyn Banks #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaves the field after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Thayer Munford #75 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Thayer Munford #75 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaves the field following the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

The Ohio State Buckeyes leave the field following
Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

The Ohio State Buckeyes leave the field following their loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

