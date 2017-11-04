This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Oklahoma, behind Baker Mayfield, outscores Oklahoma State 62-52 to win Bedlam Game

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to throw against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Nov. 4, 2017.

By The Associated Press
STILLWATER, Okla. — Bedlam sure lived up to its name.

Baker Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and No. 8 Oklahoma outlasted No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 on Saturday in one of the highest-scoring games in the history of the rivalry.

Mayfield threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to outduel Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph in a battle of two Heisman Trophy contenders. Rudolph passed for 448 yards and five touchdowns, but he had three turnovers in the second half.

Marquise Brown caught nine passes for a school-record 265 yards, and he had touchdown receptions of 84 and 77 yards for the Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 5 CFP). Oklahoma gained 785 total yards.

Oklahoma State (7-2, 4-2, No. 11 CFP) appeared to have lost its last chance when Oklahoma’s Tre Brown intercepted the ball off a deflection with 1:56 remaining and the Cowboys trailing 55-52. A targeting penalty against Oklahoma’s Will Johnson negated the play, but the Cowboys couldn’t take advantage of the extra opportunity.

Justice Hill ran for a career-high 228 yards for Oklahoma State and James Washington caught seven passes for 128 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second half with an ankle injury.

The game was tied at 38-all at halftime. In the second quarter, the teams combined for 52 points and 540 yards. Mayfield passed for a school-record 387 yards in the first half. Rudolph hung in there with him and passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Brown tied Juaquin Iglesias’ school record for yards receiving in a half with 178 before the break.

