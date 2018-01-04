TODAY'S PAPER
Star Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown to enter NFL draft

Oklahoma's Orlando Brown speaks during an NCAA college football news conference, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. Oklahoma plays Georgia in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Photo Credit: AP

Oklahoma left tackle Orlando Brown is entering the NFL draft, where he is projected as a high first-round pick.

The 6-foot-8, 345-pound redshirt junior announced his decision Thursday on Twitter. He says he has had an "amazing" four years and "wouldn't want to be a part of any other university."

Brown was a first-team All-American, an Outland Trophy finalist and a team captain this season. He was a second-team All-American last season.

Brown anchored three of the best offenses in school history and helped quarterback Baker Mayfield finish in the top four of the Heisman Trophy balloting three times. He started all 40 games of his career.

Brown's late father, Orlando Sr., played for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

