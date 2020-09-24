TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

Pac-12 reverses course, will play football this fall, AP sources say

In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a

In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. T Credit: AP/Ryan Kang

By The Associated Press
Print

The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday that the conference's presidents had voted to stage a six-game season, starting the weekend of Nov. 7 with a championship game the weekend of Dec. 19.

The conference did say in a news release that it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws before an NFL NFL Week 3 picks: Giants beat 49ers, Baltimore tops KC
Kenny Payne watches Kentucky from the sideline against Thibodeau believes Payne will help Knicks' player development
La'Mical Perine #22 of the Jets runs the La'Mical Perine will be more involved for Jets
Mets' Michael Conforto reacts after striking out to Conforto's season ended by hamstring injury
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka watches the game Has Tanaka made his last regular-season start for Yankees?
Kyle Higashioka #66 of the Yankees rounds the Yankees' Higashioka back in lineup again Thursday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search