Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College vs. Iowa

Boston College takes on Iowa in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White #9 is
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White #9 is pursued by Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase #30 as he runs with the ball after making a catch during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Boston College defensive tackle Noa Merritt #94 celebrates
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Boston College defensive tackle Noa Merritt #94 celebrates a sack and draws an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Iowa at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Boston College quarterback Darius Wade #4 breaks a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Boston College quarterback Darius Wade #4 breaks a tackle by Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff #91 during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley #25 returns a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley #25 returns a kickoff for a big gain during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Iowa running back James Butler #20 runs with
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Iowa running back James Butler #20 runs with the ball during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Iowa tight end Noah Fant #87 catches a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Iowa tight end Noah Fant #87 catches a pass and takes it in to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos #91 kicks a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Iowa place kicker Miguel Recinos #91 kicks a field goal held by punter Colten Rastetter #7 during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Boston College running back AJ Dillon #2 runs
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Boston College running back AJ Dillon #2 runs with the ball during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Iowa at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley #4 throws a pass
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley #4 throws a pass during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team warm up before the start of the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney #89 catches
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney #89 catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Iowa at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Boston College quarterback Darius Wade (4) fends off
Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

Boston College quarterback Darius Wade (4) fends off a tackle by Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) during the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in New York.

Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney celebrates with
Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney celebrates with tight end Korab Idrizi after Sweeney scored a touchdown during the Pinstripe Bowl against Iowa, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

