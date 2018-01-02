TODAY'S PAPER
Arizona fires Rich Rodriguez amid hostile workplace claim

The Tucson Daily Star revealed the notice of claim on Tuesday after making a public-records request.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats

Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats looks on from the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017, in Eugene, Ore. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Steve Dykes

By The Associated Press
Arizona has fired football coach Rich Rodriguez after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general’s office alleging he ran a hostile workplace.

Athletic director Dave Heeke issued a statement saying the athletics department decided to go in a new direction after evaluating the program.

Arizona was one of college football’s more surprising teams this season after opening 6-2. The Wildcats fell flat after that, losing four of their final five games, including a 38-35 setback against Purdue in the Holiday Bowl.

Rodriguez was 43-39 in six seasons at Arizona, including 3-9 last season.

