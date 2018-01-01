Rose Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

TODAY'S PAPER
Oklahoma takes on Georgia in the 2018 Rose Bowl on Monday in Pasadena, California.

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson dives for a touchdown between Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed, left, and safety Dominick Sanders, right, during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Georgia defensive lineman Tyler Clark celebrates after sacking Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

A Georgia fan celebrates after running back Sony Michel scored a touchdown during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson runs for his second touchdown of the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Georgia running back Sony Michel (1) runs for a touchdown as Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) and defensive back Steven Parker (10) pursue, during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown makes a catch for a touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

The Oklahoma Sooners take a knee prior to the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal game against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson, right, celebrates after he scored his first touchdown of the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

A general view of fans during the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

Running back Sony Michel #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores a touchdown on a 13-yard reception in the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

Georgia running back Sony Michel, left, runs past Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley, right, to score a touchdown during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

The Georgia Bulldogs marching band performs prior to the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

The Oklahoma Sooners run onto the field prior to the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaps and celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson reacts after scoring his second touchdown of the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

