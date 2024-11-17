Crittendon accounts for 2 TDs, Rias adds 100-yard KOR; Samford beats Chattanooga 36-13

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Quincy Crittendon was 34-of-50 passing for 340 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, D.J. Rias returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and Samford beat Chattanooga 36-13 Saturday.

Crittendon added 18 carries for 59 yards rushing and a TD.

Samford (4-6, 3-3 Southern Conference) went 69 in 13 plays on the game's opening drive but had to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Wilson Beaverstock and Crittendon hit Brendan Jenkins in stride down the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown with 12:38 left in the second quarter but the PAT attempt was no good and the Bulldogs led 9-0.

Javin Whatley returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a TD and five plays later Alex Mitchell picked off a pass from Crittendon to set up Jude Kelley's 49-yard field goal that gave Chattanooga (6-5, 5-3) a 10-9 lead with 8:41 to go in the first half.

Will Thorley's 18-yard scoring run gave the Bulldogs the lead for good at 16-10 and, after Kelley made a 27-yarder with 43 seconds left in the second quarter, Rias took the ensuing kickoff from goal line to goal line to make it 23-13 at halftime.

Sam Phillips had eight receptions for 66 yards for Chattanooga.

The Mocs, ranked No. 25 (tied with Butler) in the FCS coaches poll, lost for the second time in three games.