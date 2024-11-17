SportsCollegeCollege Football

Berry's 3 TD passes, help Southern Utah beat Central Arkansas 38-31

By The Associated Press

CONWAY, Ark. — Jackson Berry threw three touchdown passes, Targhee Lambson had 161 yards rushing and a touchdown on 28 carries and Southern Utah beat Central Arkansas 38-31 Saturday night.

Berry was 17-of28 passing for 242 yards with an interception for Southern Utah (6-5, 5-2 United Athletic Conference), which has won back-to-back games and four of its last five.

Caleb Koger threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to give Central Arkansas (6-5, 3-5) a 21-14 lead with 1:54 left in the first half. Berry was flushed from the pocket, rolled to his right and threw on the run to a wide-open Devin Downing at the 35, who raced untouched for a 55-yard touchdown just 27 seconds later.

Rylen Sua-Filo recovered a fumble and six plays later Berry capped a 51-yard drive with a 16-yard TD pass to Joshua Acord to give Southern Utah the lead for good with 8:26 left in the third quarter and, after LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson intercepted a pass, Jayden Rogers kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it 31-21 about 2 minutes later.

Koger, a walk-on redshirt freshman who made his first career start, was 21-of-34 passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns for Central Arkansas. Three-year starter Will McElvain and back-up Austin Myers were both injured in 31-24 loss to Eastern Kentucky last week.

