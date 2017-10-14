Jake Eglentine threw for two touchdowns and ran for two as No. 25 Springfield topped host USMMA, 35-13, in NEWMAC football yesterday.
Eglentine ran 15 times for 79 yards, including TD runs of 40 and 13 yards, and he went 3-for-7 passing for 76 yards, including scoring passes of 41 and 13 yards to Jakai Whittingham. Jordan Wilcox carried 25 times for 169 yards, with a 4-yard scoring run for Springfield (7-0, 4-0).
For USMMA (3-3, 2-2), quarterback Brice Moore was held to 28 yards on 25 carries and 4-for-10 passing for 73 yards. Erik Swayne kicked two field goals and the Mariners’ only touchdown came on a 3-yard run by DeVar Jones with 4:50 left in the game.
The Mariners were outgained 429 yards to 177.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.