Jake Eglentine threw for two touchdowns and ran for two as No. 25 Springfield topped host USMMA, 35-13, in NEWMAC football yesterday.

Eglentine ran 15 times for 79 yards, including TD runs of 40 and 13 yards, and he went 3-for-7 passing for 76 yards, including scoring passes of 41 and 13 yards to Jakai Whittingham. Jordan Wilcox carried 25 times for 169 yards, with a 4-yard scoring run for Springfield (7-0, 4-0).

For USMMA (3-3, 2-2), quarterback Brice Moore was held to 28 yards on 25 carries and 4-for-10 passing for 73 yards. Erik Swayne kicked two field goals and the Mariners’ only touchdown came on a 3-yard run by DeVar Jones with 4:50 left in the game.

The Mariners were outgained 429 yards to 177.