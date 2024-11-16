McElroy's rushing touchdown lifts St. Francis (PA) over Long Island 34-27

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. — DeMarcus McElroy's 19-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter lifted St. Francis (Pennsylvania) to a 34-27 win over Long Island University on Saturday.

Long Island had a third-and-10 on the St. Francis 15 with 11 seconds to go but a low shotgun snap got past Ethan Greenwood who was sacked as time ran out.

Nick Whitfield Jr. was 17-of-29 passing for 268 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Flash (4-6, 2-4 Northeast Conference). Markell Holman rushed for 73 yards and a score. Gavin Thomson had 103 yards receiving with a TD.

Long Island's Greenwood and Luca Stanzani were sacked for a combined eight times. Greenwood threw for 141 yards and rushed for 66. Stanzani rushed for two scores for the Sharks (3-8, 2-3). Michael Love returned a kickoff 96 yards for a first-half touchdown.