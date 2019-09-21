Stony Brook vs. Fordham
Stony Brook defeated Fordham 45-10 in a college football matchup on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
LIU vs. Sacred Heart football pictures Game photos: Coan guides Wisconsin over Michigan No. 2 Alabama vs. Duke No. 19 Wisconsin vs. South Florida photos Clemson vs. Georgia Tech photos Stony Brook vs. Bryant photos Stony Brook spring football game LIU spring football game LIU football spring practice
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.