SportsCollegeCollege Football

Stony Brook vs. James Madison

James Madison visits Stony Brook on Satuday Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields (4) runs
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields (4) runs into the secondary on the keeper during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

James Madison Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci (6) runs
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

James Madison Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci (6) runs around the right side on the keeper for the touchdown during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

James Madison Dukes wide receiver Brandon Polk (3)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

James Madison Dukes wide receiver Brandon Polk (3) catches the ball inside the end zone ahead of Seawolves defensive back Gavin Heslop (1) for the go-ahead score before halftime in the of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Seba Nekhet (3)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Seawolves running back Seba Nekhet (3) breaks away from James Madison Dukes safety D'Angelo Amos (24) at the line of scrimmage for a gain during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

James Madison Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci (6) fumbles
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

James Madison Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci (6) fumbles the handoff to Dukes running back Jawon Hamilton (7) during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jadon Turner (5)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Seawolves running back Jadon Turner (5) cuts back in the secondary for the gain during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Nick Anderson (87)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Seawolves wide receiver Nick Anderson (87) reacts as running back Ty Son Lawton (7) crosses into the end zone for the score during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Ty Son Lawton
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Seawolves running back Ty Son Lawton (7) beats the James Madison defense into the end zone during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

James Madison Dukes running back Percy Agyei-Obese (31)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

James Madison Dukes running back Percy Agyei-Obese (31) beats Seawolves linebacker Keirston Johnson (24) to the corner for the score during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Nick Anderson (87)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Seawolves wide receiver Nick Anderson (87) with the recption on the seven yard line to set up a tying score during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Jean Constant (5)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Seawolves wide receiver Jean Constant (5) crosses into the end zone beating James Madison Dukes cornerback Taurus Carroll (27) after a short pass for the score during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields (4) hands
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields (4) hands off to running back Ty Son Lawton (7) during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook players follow Stony Brook Seawolves running
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook players follow running back Ty Son Lawton (7) after his score during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Jean Constant (5)
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Seawolves wide receiver Jean Constant (5) begins a runback on the kickoff return during the first half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Delante Hellams Jr.
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Delante Hellams Jr. (81) can't hold onto the pass on their final play in overtime giving Stony Brook the loss against James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Delante Hellams Jr.
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Delante Hellams Jr. (81) can't hold onto the pass as James Madison Dukes safety Adam Smith (21) knocks the ball away during the second half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Ty Son Lawton
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Ty Son Lawton (7) gains the secondary for yardage against the James Madison defense during the second half of the game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Delante Hellams Jr.
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Delante Hellams Jr. (81) goes up for the long pass during the second half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Seawolves wide receiver Delante Hellams Jr. can't hold
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Seawolves wide receiver Delante Hellams Jr. can't hold onto the pass on their final play in overtime giving Stony Brook the loss against James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

