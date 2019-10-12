New Hampshire visits Stony Brook football on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

New Hampshire Wildcats running back Dylan Laube of Westhampton Beach works out before the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Jean Constant cuts back in the secondary for a gain during the first half of the gameat Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields runs to the right on a sweep during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

New Hampshire Wildcats quarterback Max Brosmer hands of to New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

New Hampshire Wildcats cornerback Prince Smith Jr. brings down Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields on a run to the right during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Ty Son Lawton runs for yardage in the secondary during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

New Hampshire Wildcats cornerback Derek Thompson breaks up a pass intended for Stony Brook Seawolves tight end Aidan Adomaites at the five yard line during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore checks the offense during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

New Hampshire Wildcats linebacker Oleh Manzyk breaks up a pass intended for Stony Brook Seawolves wide receiver Jean Constant during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

New Hampshire Wildcats running back Dylan Laube of Westhampton Beach looks for a pass out in the flat during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

New Hampshire Wildcats wide receiver Brian Espanet falls into the end zone after making the catch for the game's first points during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.

New Hampshire Wildcats running back Dylan Laube of Westhampton Beach breaks a tackle for a gain during the first half of the game at Stony Brook University on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019.