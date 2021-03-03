Big East teams to get tickets for men's hoops tournament at MSG

The Big East Conference is going to provide a limited number of tickets to each of the participating teams in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden next week.

The league said Wednesday it would follow New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's recent announcement allowing partial spectator capacity at sporting events in the state.

All tickets will be specifically designated for use by the members of each school's official travel party in order to permit families and guests of athletes, coaches and team staffs to attend the men's basketball games.

Each person attending the games will be required to comply with all state public health regulations and arena policies.

There will be no public sale of tickets to this year's tournament.

