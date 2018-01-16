TODAY'S PAPER
Tyler Hilinski dead; Washington State quarterback suffered apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops say

The Pullman Police Department says a rifle “was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found.”

Tyler Hilinski of the Washington State Cougars passes

Tyler Hilinski of the Washington State Cougars passes the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium on Dec. 28, 2017, in San Diego. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey

By The Associated Press
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 21-year-old Hilinski was discovered in his apartment after he didn’t show up for practice Tuesday. The Pullman Police Department says a rifle “was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found.”

Hilinski just completed his sophomore season and was the presumptive starting quarterback going into next season. Hilinski started Washington State’s Holiday Bowl loss to Michigan State after Luke Falk was unable to play due to a wrist injury.

Washington State president Kirk Schulz tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family.”

