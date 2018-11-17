After a stumble last week, the United States Merchant Marine Academy football team closed out their season strong, beating Endicott 38-22 in the New England Bowl at Hempstead Stadium in Beverly, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Nine different Mariners rushed for 462 yards. Quarterback Krystian Abbott and running back Wiley Martin both rushed for more than a 100 yards. Abbott led the Mariners with 109 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and Martin ran for 105 yards on 16 carries. Joseph Bellomo, Matt Strong, Dominic Spadafore and James Early each rushed for more than 30 yards and scored a touchdown.

USMMA finished the season 8-2, tying a program record for wins. It’s the eighth time in history that the Mariners have finished with eight wins, and first since 2002. The New England Bowl was the teams' ninth postseason game and improved its all-time postseason record to 6-3. It was USMMA’s second straight bowl appearance, the first time they have played in the postseason in consecutive years since 1996-1997.

After nearly blowing a 14-0 first quarter lead, USMMA scored 21 points in the fourth to put the game away. Endicott’s Christian Cole caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Joe Kalosky with 12:31 left in the third quarter. Nick DiCairano's extra point cut the USMMA lead to 17-14.

But the Mariners scored three more times before Endicott would find the end-zone again, making the final three minutes— and the final Endicott score— purely bookkeeping. Strong’s 17-yard touchdown run with 11:31 left in the game gave USMMA a 10-point lead. Abbott followed with an eight-yard run that put the Mariners ahead 31-14 with 6:38 left and Spadafore’s 10-yard run with 3:25 left increased the lead to 38-14.

USMMA won four games in a row before dropping their regular season finale to Coast Guard last week. They finished the regular season 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the NEWMAC.

Correction: In a previous version of this story, USMMA was referred to as the Marines instead of the Mariners.