In an autumn when Division III college football across the country was lost to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy found something really big Saturday.

The two figured out a way to play a one-game season and staged one of the nation’s fiercest rivalries – Division III’s version of Army-Navy – for the Secretaries’ Cup at Kings Point. Merchant Marine ended up hoisting the Cup after a 24-14 victory that included a relentless triple-option running attack, several big plays in the defensive secondary and successfully converting five fourth downs.

"It means everything," USMMA senior Matt Restifo said. "Even if we’d had a normal season or played a bowl game, the Secretaries’ Cup is always the biggest game. It’s about honor and this year was extra amped up because it was first game, last game and only game."

The Mariners wrote a powerful opening stanza with a 14-play drive on the game’s first possession that included three successful fourth-down situations and was capped by junior quarterback Ian Blankenship’s leap behind the right side of the line for a 1-yard touchdown.

Its closing stanza was just as strong. After Coast Guard used all of its timeouts in a bid to get the ball back and appeared to have done it by bringing up fourth-and-1 at the Mariners’ 32-yard line with 3:28 to play. coach Mike Toop, perhaps with some coaxing from his offense and a 10-point lead, decided to go for it and Restifo took a toss left for 6 yards and the first down that helped USMMA run out the clock.

"Go big or go home," Toop said. "We had the chance to win the game right there, so we went for it. Punting was a consideration . . . (but) it’s hard to stop us when we need one yard."

Merchant Marine’s rushing attack kept it in control as it never trailed and won for the fifth time in the teams’ last six meetings. It rolled up 343 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 71 carries (and 411 total yards on 82 plays). Blankenship had 151 yards on 29 carries and freshman Ceaser Gonzalez rushed 22 times for 103 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown. Restifo also had a 4-yard touchdown run, with 4:48 left in the game to push the lead to 10 points.

USMMA’s defensive backs put on a standout performance. They limited Bears top receiver Justin Moffat to a single catch for 5 yards, got three big pass breakups by senior Dylan Brown, and sophomore Connor Caffrey made an interception for one of the biggest plays of the game.

The Mariners were up three points in the third quarter when Caffrey leaped high to pick off John Barbera’s pass toward the sideline at the Mariners’ 43. USMMA then went 57 yards on 11 rushing plays with Gonzalez taking the ball in from the 1 for a 17-7 lead.

The Bears drew within 17-14 when Barbera hit Jared Colletti for a 24-yard touchdown, however Blankenship helped USMMA answer with a 60-yard drive for Restifo’s score. He had four carries for 39 yards in the drive.

"He’s a gamer," Toop said of Blankenship, who was making his first start behind center. "He never gets rattled . . . He makes the plays that win the game for us and that’s exactly what he did today."

Barbera finished 18-for-34 passing for 181 yards and Colletti rushed four times for 24 yards and a 2-yard touchdown for Coast Guard. Colletti also had six catches for 88 yards.

Toop explained that the USMMA campus has been in lockdown since students arrived in July, but still wasn’t sure whether Saturday’s game would come off until after COVID-19 testing results came in Friday morning.

"We tested over 100 people that were going to be on a sideline today and every single test came back negative. It was the same for Coast Guard," he said. "That speaks to the discipline and the character and the commitment these kids have."