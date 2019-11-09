TODAY'S PAPER
USMMA routs Catholic U.

By Newsday staff and wire reports
KINGS POINT —  The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy scored on each of its possessions in the first half en route to a 47-10 home NEWMAC  college football victory over Catholic University Saturday.

The Mariners are 5-3 overall (4-2 in NEWMAC play). Catholic is 1-8 and 1-5.

Touchdowns by James Early (4-yard run) and Brian McGovern (24-yard pass from Krystian Abbott) gave the Mariners a 13-0 lead at 7:11 of the first quarter. McGovern’s catch capped an 11-play, 87-yard drive.

After a Catholic field goal, USMMA  marched 77 yards on 11 plays with  Matt Restifo scoring on a 9-yard run as the first quarter expired.

The first of Alex Kiernan’s two touchdown runs — a 3-yard burst — and two field goals by Gavin Gartner made it 33-3 at the half.

Ian Blankenship’s 62-yard TD run highlighted the second half for USMMA. 

