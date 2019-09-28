CASTINE, ME. -- Maxwell Michaels rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on nine carries as USMMA totaled 485 yards on the ground in a 62-13 college football victory over host Maine Maritime Saturday. USMMA (2-1) ran on 63 of its 67 offensive plays, averaging 7.7 yards per rush with 23 first downs and nine touchdowns.



Krystian Abbott completed 3 of 4 passes for 115 yards, and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.



Abbott started the scoring for USMMA with a 3-yard run on the opening drive and added another 3-yard touchdown run during a 28-0 first quarter.The Mariners led 49-0 at halftime.

Matt Strong rushed for 78 yards and a score on five carries and Matt Restifo carried five times for 75 yards with a 48-yard touchdown run. Mark Thompson, Tyler Reihs, Ian Blankenship and James Early each had a rushing touchdown.

Joe Vitelli, a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, had two catches for 86 yards. The award combines academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership across all three divisions of NCAA football and the NAIA. Former winners include Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning.