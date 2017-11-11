This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Moore runs for 207 yards to spark USMMA over Coast Guard

By Newsday Staff
Brice Moore ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries to lead USMMA over Coast Guard, 48-23, in its annual Secretaries Cup game Saturday.

Moore scored both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter and his 3-yard scamper with 14:56 remaining put USMMA ahead 34-23 after Coast Guard had scored two late touchdowns in the third quarter to pull within 27-23.

Moore’s final touchdown run from 4 yards with 3:48 remaining capped the scoring and an 80-yard drive.

USMMA scored 21 unanswered points to end the game and forced four turnovers in the fourth quarter to seal it.

With the win, USMMA (5-4) is eligible to play in an ECAC bowl game and will learn its fate Monday.

