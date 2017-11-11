Moore runs for 207 yards to spark USMMA over Coast Guard

Brice Moore ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries to lead USMMA over Coast Guard, 48-23, in its annual Secretaries Cup game Saturday.

Moore scored both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter and his 3-yard scamper with 14:56 remaining put USMMA ahead 34-23 after Coast Guard had scored two late touchdowns in the third quarter to pull within 27-23.

Moore’s final touchdown run from 4 yards with 3:48 remaining capped the scoring and an 80-yard drive.

USMMA scored 21 unanswered points to end the game and forced four turnovers in the fourth quarter to seal it.

With the win, USMMA (5-4) is eligible to play in an ECAC bowl game and will learn its fate Monday.