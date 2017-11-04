U.S. Merchant Marine Academy played a football game for the ages Saturday, piling up 592 yards on the ground in a 62-27 victory over Catholic University, at Kings Point.

The 62 points tied a 57-year-old USMMA record for points in a game. Junior Luke Tiefenthaler led the way, scoring touchdowns on runs of 2, 5 and 9 yards. He finished the day with 17 carries for 90 yards. Brice Moore led the team in rushing with 20 carries for 104 yards and two TDS.

USMMA closes out the season Saturday against arch-rival Coast Guard at New London, Connecticut.