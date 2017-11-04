This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Evening
Overcast 52° Good Evening
SportsCollegeCollege Football

USMMA scores record 62 in huge victory

By Newsday Staff
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy played a football game for the ages Saturday, piling up 592 yards on the ground in a 62-27 victory over Catholic University, at Kings Point.

The 62 points tied a 57-year-old USMMA record for points in a game. Junior Luke Tiefenthaler led the way, scoring touchdowns on runs of 2, 5 and 9 yards. He finished the day with 17 carries for 90 yards. Brice Moore led the team in rushing with 20 carries for 104 yards and two TDS.

USMMA closes out the season Saturday against arch-rival Coast Guard at New London, Connecticut.

By Newsday Staff
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Julius Hermann: Dr. J comes home to his Long Island roots
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis goes up for a Porzingis doing his part to bring buzz back to MSG
Jets quarterback Josh McCown during the second half Jets’ good, bad and ugly so far in 2017
Julius LI Nets look back to past ahead of Coliseum win
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks blocks Mike D’Antoni sees franchise in Kristaps Porzingis
Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson completes a Stony Brook beats Albany in overtime