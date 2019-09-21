TODAY'S PAPER
Jack Coan, a former Sayville High School star, completed 13 of 16 passes for 128 yards and also ran for two scores to lead Wisconsin over Michigan, 35-14, on in the Badgers' Big Ten opener on Sept. 21, 2019. Jonathan Taylor also ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin defensive end Rodas Johnson (56) goes after
Photo Credit: AP/Andy Manis

Wisconsin defensive end Rodas Johnson (56) goes after Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) passes against Michigan
Photo Credit: AP/Andy Manis

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) passes against Michigan linebacker Josh Uche (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan
Photo Credit: AP/Andy Manis

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis.

Jack Coan of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Jack Coan of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action prior to a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs for yards during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers rushes
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers rushes for a touchdown during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Garrett Groshek #37 of the Wisconsin Badgers is
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Garrett Groshek #37 of the Wisconsin Badgers is brought down by J'Marick Woods #26 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Quintez Cephus #87 of the Wisconsin Badgers catches
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Quintez Cephus #87 of the Wisconsin Badgers catches a pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor celebrates a touchdown
Photo Credit: AP/Andy Manis

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor celebrates a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis.

Jake Ferguson #84 of the Wisconsin Badgers is
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

Jake Ferguson #84 of the Wisconsin Badgers is tripped up by Vincent Gray #31 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of a game at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

