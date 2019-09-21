Jack Coan, a former Sayville High School star, completed 13 of 16 passes for 128 yards and also ran for two scores to lead Wisconsin over Michigan, 35-14, on in the Badgers' Big Ten opener on Sept. 21, 2019. Jonathan Taylor also ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

