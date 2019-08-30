LI's Jack Coan starts for No. 19 Wisconsin against South Florida on the road on Friday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs for a touchdown against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs 37 yards for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Florida on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen celebrates with linebacker Chris Orr (54) after Henningsen intercepted a South Florida pass and returned it for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

South Florida defensive backs Devin Studstill, left, and KJ Sails (9) team up to stop Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) slips a tackle by South Florida linebacker Patrick Macon (55) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst watches his team play South Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.