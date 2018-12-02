TODAY'S PAPER
Wisconsin to face Miami in Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

Sayville's Jack Coan is the Badgers' backup quarterback.

MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 03: Jack Coan #17

MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 03: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium on November 03, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dylan Buell

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
The Pinstripe Bowl will be a rematch of one of last season’s biggest bowl games.

The Wisconsin Badgers (7-5, 5-4) will represent the Big Ten against the Miami Hurricanes (7-5, 4-4) of the ACC in this season’s Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 at 5:15 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

The Badgers beat the Hurricanes, 34-24, in last year’s Orange Bowl, a New Year’s Day Six Bowl.

Wisconsin will be making its 17th consecutive bowl appearance and are 3-0 in bowl games under coach Paul Chryst. The Badgers have never played in Yankee Stadium.

“We have a very large contingent of dedicated fans and alumni in the New York area and look forward to being able to connect with them,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our players to spend the holiday season in New York City.”

The game also will be a homecoming for Sayville’s Jack Coan, a sophomore quarterback for the Badgers who made three starts and played a half of another game this season in place of injured junior starter Alex Hornibrook. Hornibrook started Wisconsin’s final regular-season game and figures to start in the Pinstripe Bowl if healthy.

The Badgers also will bring sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor to New York City. Taylor leads the nation in rushing with 1,989 yards and has a Big Ten-best 15 rushing touchdowns.

Taylor will be going up against one of the nation’s best defenses. The Hurricanes rank second nationally in total defense, giving up just 268.3 yards per game. Miami also has the nation’s best pass defense, allowing just 140.8 yards per game.

Both teams will be making their first appearances in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Hurricanes, however, played in the original Yankee Stadium in the 1962 Gotham Bowl.

“Visiting New York and playing a game in a storied venue like Yankee Stadium is a unique and memorable opportunity for both our student-athletes and our fan base,” Miami athletic director Blake James said.

Miami will be making its sixth straight bowl appearance.

