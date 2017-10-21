Worcester Polytechnic’s Blake Rice completed 12 of 23 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns on the way to a 41-7 victory over USMMA on Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts.
USMMA’s Joe Vitelli hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Brice Moore with 11:08 remaining in the second quarter to cut the WPI lead to 17-7.
But WPI’s Stephen Lauro returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown and WPI (5-2, 3-1 NEWMAC) scored the final 24 points of the game.
Moore completed 8 of 27 passes for 150 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries for the Mariners (3-4, 2-3). Vitelli had four receptions for 104 yards.
Comments
