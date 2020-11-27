The Yankees announced Friday morning that the 2020 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at the Stadium has been cancelled due to the increase of coronavirus cases in the country.

The game was scheduled to be played on Dec. 29.

The team said in a statement that travel restrictions and the cancellation of many college football games already this season led to the decision "out of an abundance of caution." The Yankees said the decision was made in conjunction with the ACC and Big Ten Conferences, which would have sent teams to this year's game.

"The priority of the Yankees, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Big Ten and ACC is the safety of players, coaches and staff, and this decision is consistent with that approach," the statement said. "We look forward to hosting the New Era Pinstripe Bowl with an enthusiastic crowd filling Yankee Stadium in 2021."

This year's game would have been the 11th in the bowl's history. Michigan State of the Big Ten beat the ACC's Wake Forest in last year's game, 27-21.