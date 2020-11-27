TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
SportsCollegeCollege Football

Yankees announce 2020 Pinstripe Bowl has been cancelled due to the coronavirus

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke tucks the ball

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke tucks the ball and tries to elude a pair of Wake Forest defenders during the Spartans' 27-21 victory in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27, 2019 at Yankee Stadium.   Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Print

The Yankees announced Friday morning that the 2020 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at the Stadium has been cancelled due to the increase of coronavirus cases in the country.

The game was scheduled to be played on Dec. 29.

The team said in a statement that travel restrictions and the cancellation of many college football games already this season led to the decision "out of an abundance of caution." The Yankees said the decision was made in conjunction with the ACC and Big Ten Conferences, which would have sent teams to this year's game.

"The priority of the Yankees, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Big Ten and ACC is the safety of players, coaches and staff, and this decision is consistent with that approach," the statement said. "We look forward to hosting the New Era Pinstripe Bowl with an enthusiastic crowd filling Yankee Stadium in 2021."

This year's game would have been the 11th in the bowl's history. Michigan State of the Big Ten beat the ACC's Wake Forest in last year's game, 27-21.

New York Sports

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith runs the Smith, Washington lead NFC East after Thanksgiving win over Cowboys
Sam Darnold of the New York Jets looks Darnold practices in full, on track to start Sunday
Giants defensive end Leonard Williams against the Pittsburgh Glauber: Leonard Williams showing why Giants traded for him
Bret Bielema at Giants training camp on Aug. Giants have inside scoop if Bengals QB Allen is starter
New Mets majority owner Steve Cohen at his Mets owner Cohen learns it's not just about money
New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon celebrates Jets hope Herndon can build on his last game
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search