Noah Armitage's six goals powers SBU in lacrosse

Noah Armitage of Stony Brook celebrates his second goal of his hat trick during the Long Island Cup men's lacrosse tournament final against LIU at Hofstra on Feb. 27, 2022. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Noah Armitage scored six goals to lead the Stony Brook men's lacrosse team to a 19-3 win over Hampton in its CAA opener on Saturday. Jonathan Huber added three goals and two assists. Xavier Salley had one goal and one assist for Hampton.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

William & Mary 13, Hofstra 12: Kerry Walser scored four goals for Hofstra in its CAA opener. Rachel Graff added three more goals. Sydney Witwer and Kate Draddy each scored two goals for William & Mary.

BASEBALL

William & Mary 2, Hofstra 1: Will Kennedy went 2-for-4 for Hofstra (1-4) in the CAA. Kevin Bruggeman went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Joe Delossantos went 1-for-4 and scored a run for William & Mary (3-2).

Charleston 3, Stony Brook 2: Evan Giordano went 2-for-5 with one run scored for Stony Brook (0-2) in the CAA. Brett Paulsen went 1-for-4. Jared Kirven went 2-for-4 for Charleston (4-1).

SOFTBALL

Hofstra 7, Stony Brook 6: Meghan Giordano went 2-for-5 to lead Hofstra (1-0) in non-league. Kayla Wilson went 1-for-3 and scored two runs. Corinne Badger went 1-for-2 with two runs scored for Stony Brook (0-4).                                                                       

