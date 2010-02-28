College roundup: Blakney helps Farmingdale State to tourney win

Kimberley Blakney had 27 points and 11 steals to lead Farmingdale State over Purchase, 79-55, in the semifinals of the Skyline Tournament Saturdayin women's basketball.

Kamaya Miller added 18 points and six rebounds for the Rams (24-1). Jessie Domes had 18 points for Purchase (12-15). The Rams will visit Mount St. Mary Sundayat 11 a.m. in the final, the winner earning an NCAA Tournament bid. Farmingdale State's only loss came to Mount St. Mary in the regular-season finale.

St. John's 69, Villanova 42: Da'Shena Stevens had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead St. John's (23-5, 11-4 Big East). Shenneika Smith added 15 points and five rebounds and Joy McCorvey had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Sarah Jones scored 13 points for Villanova (13-15, 2-13).

Stony Brook 59, UMBC 48:Kirsten Jeter had 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Stony Brook (9-19, 7-9 AE). Misha Horsey added 13 points and five assists. UMBC is 13-16, 7-9.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Adelphi 57, American International 45: Richard Byrd had 15 points for No. 8 Adelphi in the first round of the Northeast-10 tournament. David Akinyooye added 11 points and nine rebounds for Adelphi (19-10), which plays at No. 1 Stonehill in the second round at 7 p.m. Monday.

WRESTLINGNassau CC takes second: Two-time defending champion Nassau CC took second to Harper College (Palatine, Ill.) in the NJCAA national tournament in Des Moines, Iowa. Harper CC won with 133 points to Nassau CC's 89. Ricardo Gomez took second in the 125-pound class, Kodie Silvestri was third at 141 and Lance Wade (165) and Jules Doliscar (174) each placed fifth for the Lions.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Virginia 13, Stony Brook 8: Chris Bocklet and Steele Stanwick each had three goals and an assist to lead No. 2 Virginia (3-0). Kevin Crowley and Tom Compitello each scored two goals for No. 18 Stony Brook (1-1). Jordan McBride was held scoreless.