College World Series 2018

Scenes from the 2018 College World Series.

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich throws against North Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

North Carolina's Michael Busch is greeted by Brandon Riley after scoring on a fly ball by Riley in the third inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Oregon State in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

Oregon State's Cadyn Grenier reacts after being picked off by North Carolina first baseman Michael Busch in the eighth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

Oregon State's Jack Anderson is caught stealing second base by North Carolina second baseman Zack Gahagan in the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

North Carolina center fielder Brandon Riley misses a ball hit by Oregon State's Trevor Larnach for a one-run triple in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday. Oregon State's Steven Kwan scored on the play.

North Carolina's Zack Gahagan celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Ben Casparius in the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Oregon State in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

Oregon State's Steven Kwan (4) is congratulated by teammates after he scored against North Carolina on a one-run triple by Trevor Larnach in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

North Carolina shortstop Ike Freeman holds onto the ball after forcing out Oregon State shortstop Cadyn Grenier, on a single by Oregon State's Nick Madrigal in the third inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

North Carolina's Ike Freeman (8) celebrates with teammates, including catcher Brandon Martorano, following an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Oregon State in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.