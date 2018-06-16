TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
SportsCollege

College World Series 2018

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Scenes from the 2018 College World Series.

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich throws against North
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich throws against North Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

North Carolina's Michael Busch is greeted by Brandon
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

North Carolina's Michael Busch is greeted by Brandon Riley after scoring on a fly ball by Riley in the third inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Oregon State in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

Oregon State's Cadyn Grenier reacts after being picked
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

Oregon State's Cadyn Grenier reacts after being picked off by North Carolina first baseman Michael Busch in the eighth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

Oregon State's Jack Anderson is caught stealing second
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

Oregon State's Jack Anderson is caught stealing second base by North Carolina second baseman Zack Gahagan in the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

North Carolina center fielder Brandon Riley misses a
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

North Carolina center fielder Brandon Riley misses a ball hit by Oregon State's Trevor Larnach for a one-run triple in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday. Oregon State's Steven Kwan scored on the play.

North Carolina's Zack Gahagan celebrates after scoring on
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

North Carolina's Zack Gahagan celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Ben Casparius in the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Oregon State in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

Oregon State's Steven Kwan (4) is congratulated by
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

Oregon State's Steven Kwan (4) is congratulated by teammates after he scored against North Carolina on a one-run triple by Trevor Larnach in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

North Carolina shortstop Ike Freeman holds onto the
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

North Carolina shortstop Ike Freeman holds onto the ball after forcing out Oregon State shortstop Cadyn Grenier, on a single by Oregon State's Nick Madrigal in the third inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

North Carolina's Ike Freeman (8) celebrates with teammates,
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

North Carolina's Ike Freeman (8) celebrates with teammates, including catcher Brandon Martorano, following an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Oregon State in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday.

The College World Series logo is displayed behind
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

The College World Series logo is displayed behind home plate at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. on Thursday, where the NCAA College World Series baseball tournament starts on Saturday.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

The Mets' Michael Conforto celebrates his three-run home Conforto’s homer, four RBIs help Mets beat Arizona
Jets Kacy Rodgers II during the Jets first Father’s Day, Jets style: Kacy coaches Kacy II
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham attempts to make Odell Beckham Jr. says he will not hold out
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard runs a route Sterling Shepard eagerly awaits fatherhood
Undated photograph of Giants running back Saquon Barkley Glauber: Giants’ Barkley thanks dad for lessons taught
Noah Syndergaard of the Mets looks on from Syndergaard, Cespedes still hurting