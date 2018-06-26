College World Series: Oregon State vs. Arkansas

Scenes from the 2018 College World Series between Oregon State and Arkansas in Omaha, Neb.

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich (15) walks on the field before Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against Arkansas in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Oregon State's Trevor Larnach gestures after hitting a double against Arkansas during the second inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Spectators wait in the rain during a rain delay before Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals between Oregon State and Arkansas, in Omaha, Neb in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 25, 2018. Game 1 has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich throws against Arkansas during the first inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Oregon State's Trevor Larnach (11) reacts as he scores a run next to Arkansas catcher Grant Koch during the second inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Fans cheer after Arkansas' Carson Shaddy (20) scored a run against Oregon State during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight throws against Oregon State during the first inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Oregon State coach Pat Casey, left, argues with an umpire after Adley Rutschman was called for interference during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals between Oregon State and Arkansas in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.