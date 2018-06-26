TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
SportsCollege

College World Series: Oregon State vs. Arkansas

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Scenes from the 2018 College World Series between Oregon State and Arkansas in Omaha, Neb.

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich (15) walks on
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich (15) walks on the field before Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against Arkansas in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Oregon State's Trevor Larnach gestures after hitting a
Photo Credit: AP / Ted Kirk

Oregon State's Trevor Larnach gestures after hitting a double against Arkansas during the second inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Spectators wait in the rain during a rain
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

Spectators wait in the rain during a rain delay before Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals between Oregon State and Arkansas, in Omaha, Neb in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 25, 2018. Game 1 has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich throws against Arkansas
Photo Credit: AP / Ted Kirk

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich throws against Arkansas during the first inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Oregon State's Trevor Larnach (11) reacts as he
Photo Credit: AP / Ted Kirk

Oregon State's Trevor Larnach (11) reacts as he scores a run next to Arkansas catcher Grant Koch during the second inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Fans cheer after Arkansas' Carson Shaddy (20) scored
Photo Credit: AP / Ted Kirk

Fans cheer after Arkansas' Carson Shaddy (20) scored a run against Oregon State during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight throws against Oregon State
Photo Credit: AP / Ted Kirk

Arkansas pitcher Blaine Knight throws against Oregon State during the first inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Oregon State coach Pat Casey, left, argues with
Photo Credit: AP / Ted Kirk

Oregon State coach Pat Casey, left, argues with an umpire after Adley Rutschman was called for interference during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals between Oregon State and Arkansas in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Spectators wait in the rain as a youth
Photo Credit: AP / Nati Harnik

Spectators wait in the rain as a youth bails water from the stands, during a rain delay before Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals between Oregon State and Arkansas, in Omaha, Neb in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 25, 2018. Game 1 has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores celebrates his walk-off, Flores’ 10th-inning single boosts Mets past Pirates
Giants defensive back Janoris Jenkins walks from the Body found at house of Giants CB Jenkins
The Yankees' Gleyber Torres hits a two-run single Lennon: The Yankees aren’t all about the long ball
The Yankees' Luis Severino pitches during the first Severino has it all working in Yankees' win over Phillies
The Liberty's Tina Charles controls the play against Liberty can’t stop Taurasi in loss to Mercury
Brandon Nimmo of the Mets looks on from Nimmo, Alderson always will have a connection