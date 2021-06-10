Oklahoma defeated Florida State in Game 3 to win softball's College World Series on June 10, 2021.

Florida State's Sydney Sherrill (24) reacts after tagging out Oklahoma's Nicole Mendes at third base in the second inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo dives for and catches a ball hit by Florida State's Elizabeth Mason during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Florida State third baseman Sydney Sherrill, left, tags out Oklahoma's Nicole Mendes (11) during the second inning the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock (32) celebrates after Florida State defeated Oklahoma 8-4 in the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings, left, is tagged out at the plate by Florida State catcher Anna Shelnutt during the seventh inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma's Lynnsie Elam, right gestures to the home plate umpire who calls Florida State's Josie Muffley safe at home plate due to obstruction in the seventh inning in the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma's Nicole May pitches in the first inning against Florida State during the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Florida State's Danielle Watson pitches in the first inning against Oklahoma during the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Jayda Coleman #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of Game 3 of the Women's College World Series Championship against the Florida St. Seminoles at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 10: Jayda Coleman #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of Game 3 of the Women's College World Series Championship against the Florida St. Seminoles at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 10: Jocelyn Alo #78 of the Oklahoma Sooners hits a solo home run during the first inning of Game 3 of the Women's College World Series Championship against the Florida St. Seminoles at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 09: Giselle Juarez #45 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates with teammates during the third inning of Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Championship against the Florida St. Seminoles at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 09: Rylie Boone #0 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after sliding safely into home during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Championship against the Florida St. Seminoles at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Sooners won 6-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 09: Jayda Coleman #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after hitting a single during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Championship against the Florida St. Seminoles at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Sooners won 6-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate with fans during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Championship against the Florida St. Seminoles at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Sooners won 6-2.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 09: Elizabeth Mason #5 of the Florida St. Seminoles hits a two-run home run during the first inning of Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Championship against the Oklahoma Sooners at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 09, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 08: Kaley Mudge #6 of the Florida St. Seminoles reacts after hitting a single during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Championship against the Oklahoma Sooners at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 08: Elizabeth Mason #5 of the Florida St. Seminoles is tagged by Kinzie Hansen #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Championship at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 08: Mackenzie Donihoo #12 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after striking out during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Championship against the Florida St. Seminoles at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 08: Jayda Coleman #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after making it safely to second as Devyn Flaherty #9 of the Florida St. Seminoles looks on during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Championship at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 08, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)