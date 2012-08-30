Colleges hope ZZZs lead to A's

As college students return to campus in the coming weeks, they'll be showered in the usual handouts of coupons, condoms and credit cards. But some schools are giving students what a growing body of research reveals could make a huge difference: ear plugs, sleep shades and napping lessons.
College health officials are realizing that healthy sleep habits are a potential miracle drug for what ails the famously frazzled American college student: anxiety, depression, physical health problems and -- more than most students realize -- academic troubles. Some studies have found students getting adequate sleep average a full letter grade higher than those who don't.
Given the scope of sleeping problems, it's surprising that such efforts are exceptional. Major campuswide campaigns appear rare or non-existent. Experts say professors (and doctors) aren't always good sleep role models. As for deans and administrators, many seem hesitant to tell parents who've just dropped $50,000 on tuition that the big push on campus will be for everyone to sleep more.
While awareness is growing, most schools' sleep efforts amount to a few posters or a few lines in a an orientation talk. About three-quarters of college students have indicated occasional sleep problems; the latest National College Health Assessment found about the same proportion reported receiving no information from their school about sleep.
