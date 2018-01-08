TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 28° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 28° Good Morning
SportsCollege

Houston police: Missing sports journalist Courtney Roland found unharmed

Family members told KHOU-TV that Roland texted her roommate Saturday to say a suspicious man was following her in a blue truck.

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Houston police say a sports journalist who went missing after telling a friend she feared she was being followed has been found unharmed.

Police tweeted Monday morning that officers found 29-year-old Courtney Roland near the Galleria mall, where she had been spotted alone in a store Sunday evening.

Police say Roland has been taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police say they won’t immediately say where she was found.

Family and friends reported Roland missing over the weekend. Her Jeep was found with her phone and other personal items inside. Her purse was found elsewhere.

Family members told KHOU-TV that Roland texted her roommate Saturday to say a suspicious man was following her in a blue truck. Roland and her roommate intended to meet up later that day, but she never appeared.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) battles Dallas Mavericks Knicks get late winner after giving up big lead
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick looks on Glauber: Belichick leaving Pats for Giants unlikely
Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman works the ball in game Hofstra loses to Elon despite Wright-Foreman’s 39
Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets drives Nets decimated by injuries but playing with toughness
Secondary/Pass Defense Coordinator Steve Wilks of the Carolina Panthers assistant Wilks free to talk with Giants
New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) grabs Knicks reward Jack, guaranteeing contract for season