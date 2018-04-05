Frozen Four 2018

Scenes from the 2018 Frozen Four at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Ohio State's Dakota Joshua (8) tries to control the puck against Minnesota-Duluth's Louie Roehl (6) during the third period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn. Duluth won 2-1.

Ohio State goalie Sean Romeo keeps an eye on a goal attempt shot by Minnesota Duluth during the second period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Minnesota-Duluth's Peter Krieger (25) goes head-to-head with Ohio State's Mason Jobst (26) for possession of the puck during the first period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Notre Dame's Cam Morrison (26) tries to get the puck in the net against Michigan's goalie Hayden Lavigne (30) and Josh Norris (9) and during the second period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

John Hudson, of Ann Arbor, Mich., cheers for his team before a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament, between Michigan and Notre Dame, Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Notre Dame's Jake Evans (18) controls the puck as Michigan's Nick Pastujov (91) and Nicholas Boka (74) defend during the second period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Notre Dame goalie Cale Morris (32) blocks the shot of Michigan's Cooper Parody (20) during the third period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn. Notre Dame won 4-3.

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Hunter Shepard (32) defends against a shot as Ohio State forward Freddy Gerard (15) during the second period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Notre Dame's Cal Burke (11) controls the puck against Michigan's Quinn Hughes (43) during the first period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Michigan forward Tony Calderone (17) celebrates with the bench after his goal against Notre Dame during the first period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Notre Dame forward Cal Burke (11) is unable to score against Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne (30) during the first period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Ohio State players react to their 2-1 loss to Minnesota-Duluth in a semifinal during the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Michigan forward Cooper Marody (20) takes the skates out from under Notre Dame forward Colin Theisen (13), and is called for hooking during the first period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Notre Dame forward Cam Morrison (26) celebrates a goal by forward Jake Evans against Michigan goalie Hayden Lavigne during the second period in a semifinal of the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Teammates console Michigan goaltender Hayden Lavigne (30) after he allowed the go-ahead goal by Notre Dame forward Jake Evans in the final seconds of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Notre Dame's Cam Morrison, right, grabs the puck out of the air next to Michigan's Griffin Luce (5) during the first period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Michigan's goalie Hayden Lavigne stops the puck during the first period of a semifinal against Michigan in the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Notre Dame players, including forward Cam Morrison (26), defenseman Jordan Gross (3) and forward Jake Evans (18), celebrate a goal by Evans in the second period against Michigan in a semifinal of the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Michigan defenseman Luke Martin (2) steals the puck from Notre Dame forward Jack Jenkins (28) as forward Cooper Marody (20) defends during the first period of a semifinal of the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Minnesota Duluth goalie Hunter Shepard (32) protects the net against Ohio State's Luke Stork (27) during the second period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Minnesota-Duluth celebrates a 2-1 victory over Ohio State in a semifinal during the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Notre Dame forward Jake Evans (18) and teammates celebrate his goal against Michigan in the waning seconds of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four college hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Ohio State goaltender Sean Romeo (30) loses sight of the puck as Minnesota Duluth defenseman Louie Roehl (6) attempts unsuccessfully to score on a rebound during the first period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

Michigan players celebrate on ice after scoring a goal during the second period of a semifinal in the NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey tournament against Notre Dame, Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.