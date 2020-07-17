Hofstra, Stony Brook won't play fall sports

Hofstra and Stony Brook won't be playing sports in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hofstra made the announcement Friday, adding that it plans to continue sports in the winter and spring seasons. The school also said it will work to play the fall sports in the spring.

Stony Brook plays football in the CAA, which canceled all sports Friday. The school plays other sports as part of the America East conference, which made the same decision.

"We understand today's announcement is difficult for our Hofstra community and particularly our student-athletes, coaches, and staff," Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a multitude of incredible challenges to our athletics program. Each and every decision made during this time has been made with student-athlete, coach, and staff welfare, safety, and health at the forefront. While our fall sports teams will not be competing, we will continue to plan for the return of our athletic teams to their respective fields of play. Under the guidelines of CDC, local, state, and Hofstra University, we will pursue a safe return to sports when the situation dictates."

The America East said it will work on plans for sports to return in the second semester. Schools are allowed to offer athletics activities and student-athlete services for fall sports "including but not limited to training, practice, strength and conditioning, athletic training and academic support," the news release said. However, such offerings will be at the discretion of each school, in adherence with NCAA rules and local and state health and safety guidelines.

Stony Brook's football team competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. On Friday, the conference issued a statement leaving the decision on fall sports up to each school. But the CAA Football's board of directors announced that it will suspend conference competition this fall and will look at ways to compete in a spring season instead.

"Although it was our hope to compete this fall, circumstances beyond our control have necessitated an alternate path," Stony Brook director of athletics Shawn Heilbron said in a statement. "I support the decision, and welcome the clarity that it provides to our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We will work closely with our conferences as they monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, with the health and wellness of our student-athletes being our top priority."