Hofstra and Stony Brook will both be playing in the NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament.

Hofstra (15-3-2), which clinched an automatic bid by winning the Colonial Athletic Association title on Sunday over Northeastern, will play at Auburn (7-6-5), an at-large selection from the Southeastern Conference, in a first-round game on Friday at 6 p.m.

Stony Brook (11-10), which also clinched an automatic bid by winning the America East title on Sunday over Vermont, will travel to Big Ten champion Penn State (12-4-4) for a first-round game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.