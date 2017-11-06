This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 62° Good Evening
Overcast 62° Good Evening
SportsCollege

Hofstra, Stony Brook get NCAA women’s soccer matchups

Hofstra celebrates its victory over Northeastern in the

Hofstra celebrates its victory over Northeastern in the CAA women's soccer championship on Nov. 5, 2017. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Mike Rose  michael.rose@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Hofstra and Stony Brook will both be playing in the NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament.

Hofstra (15-3-2), which clinched an automatic bid by winning the Colonial Athletic Association title on Sunday over Northeastern, will play at Auburn (7-6-5), an at-large selection from the Southeastern Conference, in a first-round game on Friday at 6 p.m.

Stony Brook (11-10), which also clinched an automatic bid by winning the America East title on Sunday over Vermont, will travel to Big Ten champion Penn State (12-4-4) for a first-round game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

By Mike Rose  michael.rose@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Yankees GM Brian Cashman watches a bullpen session with manager Lennon: Girardi, Cashman on different sides
Head coach Ben McAdoo of the Giants reacts Glauber: Day of infamy will have consequences
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson introduces Mickey Callaway Mets’ budget may restrict free-agent options
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Acy of the Nets react after Hollis-Jefferson emerging as Nets leader
Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley celebrates his touchdown Kerley suspended for violating NFL’s PED policy
Manager Joe Girardi #28 and general manager Brian Cashman says Girardi had failure to communicate