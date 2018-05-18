Hofstra women need wins to advance in NCAA softball

The Hofstra softball team will need to win four games over the next two days to advance to the NCAA Division I Super Regionals after dropping its opening contest, 2-0, to Liberty in 10 innings at South Carolina University Friday.

Hofstra’s Sarah Cornell tossed nine scoreless innings before Kaitlin McFarland’s leadoff home run in the 10th inning. Madison Via followed with a triple before Cornell was removed for Sophie Dandola, a Seaford High School graduate who recorded the final three outs. Liberty scored its second run on a throwing error by the catcher.

Cornell, a Clarke High School standout, struck out five, surrendering five hits and two walks on 125 pitches.

Liberty, which held Hofstra to four hits, improves to 48-12 and Hofstra falls to 40-13. The Pride play the loser of South Carolina/UNC Greensboro Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and will play again at 6 p.m. with wins necessary to advance to Sunday, where they need to win twice to win the Regional.

Saint Anselm 5, LIU Post 0: The Pioneers were held to three hits and eliminated from the Division II softball Super Regionals with a 5-0 loss to host Saint Anselm. LIU Post lost the first game of the best-of-three series, 3-1, Thursday.

Saint Anselm (41-10-1) scored four runs in the fourth inning, courtesy of three RBI singles. Morgan Perry, also the Game 1 winner, pitched her second straight complete game.

LIU Post ends its season at 38-19 after winning the East 1 Regional and East Coast Conference championship to earn an automatic qualifier into the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Diakite leaving St. John’s

Boubacar Diakite, who played at Our Savior New American in Centereach, is leaving the St. John’s men’s basketball team to pursue transfer options, the school announced on Friday.

According to St. John’s, the redshirt freshman from Mali has received permission to speak with other NCAA Division I programs.

Diakite, a 6-8 forward, was a highly touted recruit coming out of Our Savior New American but never played for St. John’s in the 2017-18 season as he rehabbed an injury. Diakite averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game during his senior season at Our Savior New American.