A sly grin spread across Speedy Claxton’s face.

It was minutes after Hofstra’s 73-71 win over UNC Wilmington on Monday at the David S. Mack Sports and Entertainment Complex, and the coach of the Pride had been asked if he thinks his team is comfortable playing close games.

"They might feel comfortable, but I don’t," Claxton said with a chuckle. "These games are way too close for me."

Claxton could afford to be lighthearted. The Pride (15-9, 7-4 CAA) won its second straight and completed its three-games-in-five-days homestand with a 2-1 mark.

Aaron Estrada scored 23 points hours after being named the CAA’s Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. He averaged 28.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in Hofstra’s 78-68 loss to Towson on Thursday and its 85-78 overtime win over James Madison on Saturday.

Darlinstone Dubar added 20 points and Zach Cooks had 16 for Hofstra.

Estrada knocked down the biggest shot of the game, a step-back three-pointer with 1:20 left that extended Hofstra’s lead to 70-64. Dubar’s two free throws made it 72-65, but Mike Okauru — who led CAA-leading UNCW (16-7, 10-2) with 25 points — brought the Seahawks within one by hitting two three-pointers.

Cooks hit a free throw with six seconds left, and Hostra sealed the victory when Omar Silverio grabbed the rebound of Okauru’s missed layup at the buzzer.

"It was two really good teams on national TV going head-to-head," Claxton said. "Thankfully we came out on top."

Nine days after the programs’ first meeting this season, a 78-72 loss for the Pride at Trask Coliseum, the teams picked up where they left off. From the opening tip, Hofstra and UNCW played with a tempo and ferocity befitting March.

Hofstra had a 31-30 advantage at the end of a first half in which the Pride led by as many as eight points. The Seahawks outscored the Pride 14-7 in the final six minutes of the half and had a chance to go into the break with a lead, but Jamahri Harvey missed a corner three-point attempt at the buzzer.

The second half was a mirror image of the first as the Pride and the Seahawks traded baskets, akin to two boxers standing in the middle of a ring and exchanging punches. Hofstra outscored UNCW 42-41.

Hofstra shot 15-for-30 from the field in the second half and UNCW shot 17-for-31.