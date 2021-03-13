The Hofstra women’s lacrosse team overcame a slow start, and a late Villanova charge, en route to a 12-9 win in a non-league game Saturday afternoon at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead.

Alyssa Parrella was her usual dominant self for 19th ranked Hofstra. Parrella, an attack who was added to the watch list for the prestigious Tewaaraton Award this week, scored a Hofstra-record 10 goals. Grace Langella added a goal and an assist and Alexa Mattera had a goal and two assists.

The 10 goals were a career-high for Parrella, and were the most goals by a CAA player since May 1, 2002. Hofstra keeper Jess Smith made five saves.

Hofstra fell behind 4-0 early in the first half and then reeled off seven straight goals to take a 7-4 lead with 2:05 left before halftime.

Parrella scored her first two of the afternoon to cut the deficit in half with 18:58 left in the first, then Mattera tied it with 12:04 left.

Villanova charged again midway through the second half, scoring three straight goals to tie it at 9 with 9:53 left in the game.

Parrella scored the winner, unassisted, with 8:15 left in the fourth. Her goal with 7:12 left, off an assist from Arianna Esposito, put Hofstra ahead 11-9.

Hofstra (3-1) won the groundball battle 19-15 and won 16 of 23 draw controls.

Villanova’s Kayla Gulmi, who lives in Woodbury and played for Syosset High School, had a goal and two assists.

Hofstra was coming off an 18-7 loss to Albany last Tuesday. They will play two more non-conference games — against Boston College on Saturday and Stony Brook on March 25 — before beginning their CAA schedule on April 3 at home against Drexel.