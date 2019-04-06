TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
SportsCollegeHofstra

Alyssa Parrella ties Hofstra's single-season scoring record

Miller Place grad nets 57th goal for second straight season

Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella during a March 23, 2019,

Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella during a March 23, 2019, game against Sacred Heart. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print

Alyssa Parrella made Hofstra history once again on Friday night.

The junior from Miller Place scored her 57th goal for the second consecutive season, tying the program’s women's lacrosse single-season scoring record in a 14-11 home victory over William and Mary to open Colonial Athletic Association play.

Parrella recorded five goals and one assist on the night, as the Pride improved to 8-4 overall this season. Her final goal tied the record originally set by Kathleen Mikowski in 2003.

Parrella also tied for ninth place on Hofstra’s all-time single-season points list with 69, set by Brittain Altomare in 2013. Altomare also holds the program’s all-time record for points in a season after notching 81 in 2015.

 Parrella will look to break Hofstra’s all-time scoring record Sunday at Elon at 1 p.m.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets third baseman J.D. Davis looks for his Davis changes approach, hits two HRs
Yankees shortstop Thairo Estrada throws out the Rays' Yankees promote Urshela, demote Estrada
The Yankees' Gleyber Torres gestures as he runs After standout rookie year, Torres off to a good start
Hofstra's Ryan Tierney scored a career-high six goals McIntosh, Tierney save Hofstra's season 
The Knicks' Carl Braun is shown on Dec. Braun, Weatherspoon elected to Basketball HOF
Valtteri Filppula of the Islanders plays the puck Filppula will be available for start of playoffs