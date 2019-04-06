Alyssa Parrella made Hofstra history once again on Friday night.

The junior from Miller Place scored her 57th goal for the second consecutive season, tying the program’s women's lacrosse single-season scoring record in a 14-11 home victory over William and Mary to open Colonial Athletic Association play.

Parrella recorded five goals and one assist on the night, as the Pride improved to 8-4 overall this season. Her final goal tied the record originally set by Kathleen Mikowski in 2003.

Parrella also tied for ninth place on Hofstra’s all-time single-season points list with 69, set by Brittain Altomare in 2013. Altomare also holds the program’s all-time record for points in a season after notching 81 in 2015.

Parrella will look to break Hofstra’s all-time scoring record Sunday at Elon at 1 p.m.