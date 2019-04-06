Alyssa Parrella ties Hofstra's single-season scoring record
Miller Place grad nets 57th goal for second straight season
Alyssa Parrella made Hofstra history once again on Friday night.
The junior from Miller Place scored her 57th goal for the second consecutive season, tying the program’s women's lacrosse single-season scoring record in a 14-11 home victory over William and Mary to open Colonial Athletic Association play.
Parrella recorded five goals and one assist on the night, as the Pride improved to 8-4 overall this season. Her final goal tied the record originally set by Kathleen Mikowski in 2003.
Parrella also tied for ninth place on Hofstra’s all-time single-season points list with 69, set by Brittain Altomare in 2013. Altomare also holds the program’s all-time record for points in a season after notching 81 in 2015.
Parrella will look to break Hofstra’s all-time scoring record Sunday at Elon at 1 p.m.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.