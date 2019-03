CAA men's basketball tournament schedule

Hofstra is the No. 1 seed in the CAA men's basketball tournament, which begins Saturday at runs through Tuesday at North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina.

Saturday, March 9: First round

Game 1: No. 9 Towson vs. No. 8 James Madison, 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 UNCW vs. No. 7 Elon, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10: Quarterfinals

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Hofstra, Noon

Game 4: No. 5 Delaware vs. No. 4 William & Mary, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 College of Charleston vs. No. 6 Drexel, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 11: Semifinals

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: Championship

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.